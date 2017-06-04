If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 FOZZY “Judas” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)
3 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice”
4 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
5 Northern Faces “Messin’ With Me” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”
7 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”
9 Danger Mouse ft Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me”
10 The Magpie Salute “Omission” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 9/20)
11 Save Ferris “Anything” (X-Effect Debut/ playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)
12 Harts “Peculiar”
13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)
14 Gorillaz “Andromeda”
15 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Reckless Reckless “Stuck”
LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Local Effect Debut / Elvis cover / playing Fremont Country Club 6/24)
1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
2 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)
3 War On Drugs “Holding On” (X-Effect Debut)
4 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)
5 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 The Wild Now “Afterglow”
7 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (playing The Pearl 8/18)
9 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (X-Effect Debut / playing DLVEC 8/125)
10 Lorde “Perfect Places” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home”
12 78RPM “Dynamite”
13 Radiohead “I Promise” (X-Effect Debut / Unlreleased track from the OK Compturer recording sessions)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!