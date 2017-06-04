Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 06/04/2017

June 4, 2017 5:26 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 FOZZY “Judas” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)

3 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice”

4 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

5 Northern Faces “Messin’ With Me” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

7 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

9 Danger Mouse ft Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me”

10 The Magpie Salute “Omission” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 9/20)

11 Save Ferris “Anything” (X-Effect Debut/ playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)

12 Harts “Peculiar”

13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

14 Gorillaz “Andromeda”

15 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Reckless Reckless “Stuck”

LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Local Effect Debut / Elvis cover / playing Fremont Country Club 6/24)

1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

2 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)

3 War On Drugs “Holding On” (X-Effect Debut)

4 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

5 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 The Wild Now “Afterglow”

7 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (playing The Pearl 8/18)

9 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (X-Effect Debut / playing DLVEC 8/125)

10 Lorde “Perfect Places” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home”

12 78RPM “Dynamite”

13 Radiohead “I Promise” (X-Effect Debut / Unlreleased track from the OK Compturer recording sessions)

 

