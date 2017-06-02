Radiohead, Jack Antonoff, Others React to Trump’s Paris Agreement Withdrawal

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from the historic Paris Agreement—a commitment nations made in 2015 to reduce carbon emissions and combat the man-made causes of climate change. While figures in the political sphere (including former President Barack Obama) blasted the decision as “an absence of American leadership,” musicians with environmental concerns also sounded off on social media.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke tweeted a cartoon image of a clown with the caption “F—— clown,” while Katy Perry made a seemingly heartfelt plea for Trump to reconsider. John Legend, Cher, Jack Antonoff and others voiced their displeasure as well on social media.

Trump is our national embarrassment. —

John Legend (@johnlegend) June 01, 2017

We have to stop this asshole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018. —

John Legend (@johnlegend) June 01, 2017

i'm trying to figure out the meaning of backing out the #ParisAgreement 😞 twitter.com/realDonaldTrum… —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 31, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump I ask humbly to remember your children, their children & all children will be left to live w/the… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 01, 2017

2 Ppl of The🌎.Pls Know There R "MILLIONS"Of Us 🐝ing Held Hostage By Insane DICTATOR‼️He Trashes🇺🇸'n Values &Admires Killers #ParisAccordNOW —

Cher (@cher) May 31, 2017

dem or republican this climate issue is awful. trump is truly an idiot that is harming all of us —

(@jackantonoff) June 01, 2017