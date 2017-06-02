Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Issued

The toxicology report on Chris Cornell has been released.

According to TMZ, the singer had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death. It appears Chris had taken 4, 1 mg Ativan tablets. There were needle punctures in Cornell’s arm, however, these marks were from an EMT’s administering Narcan to counteract an opiate overdose.

This in part bear’s out Cornell’s wife Vicky’s assertion that her husband was taking the anti-anxiety medication Ativan, and may have taken too many, which could have impaired his judgment and caused him to take his own life.

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. He was 52 years old.