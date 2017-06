Alt-rockers 311 are in the midst of their 8-week summer 2017 Unity Tour, including a stop here in Las Vegas…so don’t miss your chance to see the band when Unity pulls into the Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort on August 8. Listen to X107.5 all week long (June 5-9) for your shot at winning tickets to what’s sure to be a great show.

