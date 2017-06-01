Arcade Fire Launch Cryptic Live Stream Ahead of New Song Release

By Abby Hassler

Arcade Fire will release their next two albums under Columbia Records, according to Variety. This new partnership ends the band’s long-term relationship with the independent label Merge Records.

The band officially releases their new single, “Everything Now” tomorrow (June 2), ahead of their performance at this weekend’s Primavera Sound.

To get fans pumped about their upcoming release, the band launched a cryptic live stream. The website is designed to look like an old-school news broadcast. The banner reads “Live From Death Valley,” while the logo with the letters “EN” is featured in the left-hand corner.