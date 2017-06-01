All Time Low Debut New Single ‘Good Times’

By Abby Hassler

All Time Low have debuted “Good Times,” the latest single from their upcoming seventh studio album, Last Young Renegade. The record will arrive everywhere tomorrow (June 2).

“‘Good Times’ is the first song we wrote for the album, and the cornerstone of the entire record,” frontman Alex Gaskarth explained. “Writing this song set us on a path that would lead to this world of night drives, rain-slicked streets, and the neon hum of a small town fit for escaping.”

“Without ‘Good Times’, the Last Young Renegade wouldn’t exist. I’m thankful to have found this song in the creative ether, and doubly so for the reflections in the lyrics that inspired this big adventure,” Gaskarth continued.

The single follows previously released tracks, “Nice2KnoU,” Life Of The Party,” “Last Young Renegade” and “Dirty Laundry.”

Listen to “Good Times” below.