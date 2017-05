A reporter lost his mind on the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland; we had some listeners recite the alphabet backwards and Bossy Rossy tried his hand at it; new mail from our prison pen pal inmate, Nicole; plus another edition of Ian’s Mascon Moment this time with Elvis and an epic Batman!

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/podcast-may-30.mp3