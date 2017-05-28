If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Green Day “Revolution Radio”
2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
3 Between Kings “The Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 July Talk “Picturing Love”
5 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”
6 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
8 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)
12 Harts “Peculiar”
13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)
14 78RPM “Dynamite”
15 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Ekoh “Vegas” (Ekoh’s take on The Chainsmokers “Paris”)
LOCAL – Holes & Hearts “Hope Around”
1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Gorillaz “Andromeda”
3 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (X-Effect Debut)
4 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)
5 The Wild Now “Afterglow”
6 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
7 Danger Mouse ft Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Joywave “It’s A Trip”
9 The Magpie Salute “Omission” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Chris Cornell “Sunshower” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)
11 Temple Of The Dog “Reach Down” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)
…I’m not over it yet.
