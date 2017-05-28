If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

3 Between Kings “The Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 July Talk “Picturing Love”

5 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”

6 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)

12 Harts “Peculiar”

13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

14 78RPM “Dynamite”

15 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Ekoh “Vegas” (Ekoh’s take on The Chainsmokers “Paris”)

LOCAL – Holes & Hearts “Hope Around”

1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Gorillaz “Andromeda”

3 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (X-Effect Debut)

4 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

5 The Wild Now “Afterglow”

6 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

7 Danger Mouse ft Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Joywave “It’s A Trip”

9 The Magpie Salute “Omission” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Chris Cornell “Sunshower” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

11 Temple Of The Dog “Reach Down” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

…I’m not over it yet.

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!