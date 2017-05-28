Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 05/28/2017

May 28, 2017 10:07 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: #TheBeatdown, 2017, 78RPM, Adelitas Way, AFI, alternative, Beatdown, Between Kings, Beware Of Darkness, blondie, champion, chris cornell, Falling In Reverse, Gorillaz, Green Day, Joywave, July Talk, las vegas, Local Effect, Matisyahu, New music, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, RIP, Soundgarden, Taking Back Sunday, Temple Of The Dog, The Beatdown, The X-Effect, Vegas, voting, Welshly Arms, X107.5

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

3 Between Kings “The Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 July Talk “Picturing Love”

5 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”

6 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)

12 Harts “Peculiar”

13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

14 78RPM “Dynamite”

15 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Ekoh “Vegas” (Ekoh’s take on The Chainsmokers “Paris”)

LOCAL – Holes & Hearts “Hope Around”

1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Gorillaz “Andromeda”

3 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (X-Effect Debut)

4 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

5 The Wild Now “Afterglow”

6 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

7 Danger Mouse ft Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Joywave “It’s A Trip”

9 The Magpie Salute “Omission” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Chris Cornell “Sunshower” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

11 Temple Of The Dog “Reach Down” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

…I’m not over it yet.

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on TwitterFacebookPeriscope & Instagram!

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live