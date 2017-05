A 45-year-old woman claims she’s married to a train station after first falling for the building 36 years ago; who had the most goofs this week? We’ve got an all new Blooper Reel; we hear from our OG Prison Pen Pal, Courtney, and she sent us a picture of Party Marty and we kind of wish she didn’t. We also taped said picture onto Bossy Rossy’s Tom Brady doll. This week, we feature Pacific Northwest Pale Ale on Beer for Breakfast.

Full Show Here: