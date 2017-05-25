Britain Deploys Troops After Manchester Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Read More

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 05-25-2017 / Going for a Two-Pack

May 25, 2017 10:45 AM

There is a survey that 63% of people in their car. Our Question of the Day: What weird thing have you done in your car or what have you seen other people do; Joel McHale joined us today. He talked about Chris Cornell’s passing, being tall in Hollywood, and his thoughts on Marshawn Lynch’s move to the Raiders plus Dave pointed out Sylvia’s very apparent crush on him; “Cash Me Outside” Girl is going on a national tour and her list of demands include $750 a day,  $3,000 for security, three Fidget Spinners, and four large Dominos pizzas.

Full Show Here:

 

