Dave’s neighbor thought it would be a good idea to bring a pie over at 8:45pm as a welcome gift — kinda creeped Dave out a bit; Google is releasing a 55-inch “Jamboard” that’s going for $5,000 and owners will have to pay Google $600 a year; and a woman bought costume jewelry for $15 at a flea market and it turned out to be worth $45,000! We wanted to know: What is your most prized possession?

Full Show Here: