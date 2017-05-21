Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 05/21/2017

May 21, 2017 8:59 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Temple Of The Dog “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

2 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

3 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Gorillaz “Andromeda”

5 Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do”

6 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Between Kings “The Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 July Talk “Picturing Love” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 78RPM “Dynamite” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

12 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)

13 Rancid “Ghost Of A Chance” (X-Effect Debut)

14 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”

15 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Elevator” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – A Friend, A Foe “The Space Between” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

2 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”

3 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home” (X-Effect Debut)

4 The Kooks “Be Who You Are”

5 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

6 The Wild Now “Afterglow”

7 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

8 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

11 (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)

