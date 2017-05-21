If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Temple Of The Dog “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Throwback Track / RIP Chris Cornell)
2 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
3 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Gorillaz “Andromeda”
5 Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do”
6 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Twice” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Between Kings “The Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 July Talk “Picturing Love” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 78RPM “Dynamite” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)
12 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage)
13 Rancid “Ghost Of A Chance” (X-Effect Debut)
14 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”
15 Green Day “Revolution Radio”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – GoldBoot “Elevator” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – A Friend, A Foe “The Space Between” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
2 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”
3 Falling In Reverse “Coming Home” (X-Effect Debut)
4 The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
5 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)
6 The Wild Now “Afterglow”
7 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
8 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
