On the show today John Dolmayan visited us in studio and talked about System of a Down, Chris Cornell’s sudden passing, and his comic book store, Torpedo Comics; We have an update on Chris Cornell; an all new Blooper Reel; Beer for Breakfast featuring Elysian Space Dust; and Bossy Rossy confronted us about giving away his tickets to the Billboard Awards and it ended with him storming off — whoops.

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/podcast-may-19.mp3