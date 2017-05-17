Is the Killers’ New Album in its Final Stages?

By Hayden Wright

The Killers began work on their fifth studio album last September, recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, L.A. and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee. Producer David Fridmann announced on his website that he is “doing a mix for the Killers,” which seems to imply that the album is almost finished.

Fridmann has produced material for the Flaming Lips and MGMT, as well as “Lonerism” for Tame Impala. NME reached out to the Killers’ team for a comment but mum is still the word on when the record will be released.

However, last month, drummer Ronnie Vannucci confirmed that the record is almost ready.

“It’s sounding good,” Vannucci said. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four-piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”