x107.5 is excited to team up with House Of Blues to give two lucky listeners the chance to experience Local Brews Local Grooves at House Of Blues on June 3rd. Join the list of breweries for some drinks!

Banger Brewing

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Tenaya Creek Brewery

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Hop Valley Brewing Company

Bad Beat Brewing

CraftHaus Brewery

Joseph James Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada

Big Dog’s Brewing Company

Saint Archer Brewing Co.

Register below for a chance to win tickets!