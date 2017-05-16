x107.5 is excited to team up with House Of Blues to give two lucky listeners the chance to experience Local Brews Local Grooves at House Of Blues on June 3rd. Join the list of breweries for some drinks!
- Banger Brewing
- Lagunitas Brewing Company
- Tenaya Creek Brewery
- Ballast Point Brewing Company
- Hop Valley Brewing Company
- Bad Beat Brewing
- CraftHaus Brewery
- Joseph James Brewing Company
- Sierra Nevada
- Big Dog’s Brewing Company
- Saint Archer Brewing Co.
Register below for a chance to win tickets!