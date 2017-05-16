Iggy Pop’s New Electronic Music Scores Robert Pattinson Movie Trailer

By Hayden Wright

Iggy Pop recently teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never to write a song for Good Time, a crime drama featuring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The track features heavily in the film’s moody, suspenseful trailer—Iggy virtually talk-sings over some atmospheric, electronic sounds.

Pop detailed the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone last month.

“I’ve done a couple things since that are also in a quieter vein. The thing that Danger Mouse really guided me through, for the movie Gold, and something for a movie called Good Time, by the Safdie brothers, by an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name. They asked me to write for that. I had a ball doing that – it was challenging musically…”

Good Time debuts at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Watch the trailer for featuring Iggy Pop’s latest collaboration below.