Today on the show, Super Sneaky Sylvia was out and about giving away a pair of tickets to see Linkin Park to one lucky listener IF they can find her — find out how long it took; a sex club disguised as a church was uncovered in Nashville; there’s a weird theory that Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced by a body-double named Melissa; our Question of the Day: Have you ever gotten really bad customer service?

