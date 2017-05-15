Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 05-15-2017 / EXCELLEEEEEENT!!!!!

May 15, 2017 11:02 AM

A cyber attack’s impact could get worse in the “second wave” of ransomware but it was a little difficult to get through the story — definitely a case of the Mondays; video emerged of Julio Cesar Chavez partying with women his wife believes robbed him of his $40k watch — she blames his actions on her husband having too much to drink; a Scottish guy got really happy on ketamine and we’ve got the audio; our Question of the Day: Have you ever been injured (or done the injuring) by your kid, sibling, or friend?

Full Show Here:

