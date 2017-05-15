Arcade Fire Premiere 6 New Songs at Secret Show

By Abby Hassler

Arcade Fire played a secret, small show in Montreal for around 50 guests on Saturday night (May 13). At the intimate concert, the band previewed six new songs from a yet-untitled new album, according to the Montreal Gazette.

No footage or recordings from the event have surfaced as concert goers were required to check their cellphones at the door. Reports indicate the band played for over an hour, playing tracks from their last two albums, Reflektor and The Suburbs, in addition to the new material.

The band has not announced a release date for their highly anticipated fifth studio album, but perhaps this news indicates it is coming soon.