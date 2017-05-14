If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Mother Mother “Love Stuck” (playing Hard Rock Pool 5/19 w/ KONGOS) #HappyMothersDay
2 Broadside “Hidden Colors” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/24 w/ Pepper)
4 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”
5 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (X-Effect Debut)
6 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)
7 Cymbals Eat Guitars “Have A Heart” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 The Kooks “Be Who You Are” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Between Kings “The Escape” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place”
12 July Talk “Picturing Love” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)
14 Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
16 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Sheiks Of Neptune “Girls In Space” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Lisa Mac “Come Hard” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 The Wild Now “Afterglow”
3 Green Day “Revolution Radio” (X-Effect Debut)
4 78RPM “Dynamite” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Ron Gallo “Young Landy, You’re Scaring Me”
6 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
7 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)
9 Gorillaz “Andromeda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 Billy Raffoul “Driver” (X-Effect Debut)
11 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
12 Tash Sultana “Jungle” (X-Effect Debut)
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
