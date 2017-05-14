Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 05/14/2017

May 14, 2017 1:24 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Mother Mother “Love Stuck” (playing Hard Rock Pool 5/19 w/ KONGOS) #HappyMothersDay

2 Broadside “Hidden Colors” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/24 w/ Pepper)

4 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”

5 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (X-Effect Debut)

6 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

7 Cymbals Eat Guitars “Have A Heart” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Blondie “Long Time” (playing The Pearl 7/8 w/ Garbage / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 The Kooks “Be Who You Are” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Between Kings “The Escape” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place”

12 July Talk “Picturing Love” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

14 Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

16 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Sheiks Of Neptune “Girls In Space” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Lisa Mac “Come Hard” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 The Wild Now “Afterglow”

3 Green Day “Revolution Radio” (X-Effect Debut)

4 78RPM “Dynamite” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Ron Gallo “Young Landy, You’re Scaring Me”

6 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

7 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)

9 Gorillaz “Andromeda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Billy Raffoul “Driver” (X-Effect Debut)

11 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

12 Tash Sultana “Jungle” (X-Effect Debut)

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

