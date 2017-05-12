Phoenix Drop Retro New Video for ‘J-Boy’

By Hayden Wright

In Phoenix’s video for “J-Boy,” the band appears on a fake music variety show — imagine a Latin American TRL. The footage appears to have been filmed in 2002, recorded onto VHS from a television and then re-uploaded to YouTube for viewers in 2017.

A laser light show plays behind their performance. As ever, Phoenix brings their dreampop style and sophisticated visual point of view to the table. The pretend show is called “Ti Amo,” which is the name of the group’s sixth record.

This summer, Phoenix have a busy festival circuit planned. They’ll appear at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, New York’s Governors Ball, Toronto’s Field Trip Festival, X Fest in San Diego, Glastonbury, and many more. Yesterday it was announced that they’ll step in for Frank Ocean at Alabama’s Hangout Festival following his cancellation.

Ti Amo is set for release June 9.

Watch the video for “J-Boy” below: