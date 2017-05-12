Haim Share Track List for ‘Something to Tell You’

By Robyn Collins

Sister band Haim have revealed the track list for their upcoming album, Something to Tell You. The album is scheduled to drop on July 7, and fans that pre-order will receive an instant download of “Right Now.”

Related: Watch HAIM Perform Two New Songs, Prince Tribute

The project follows the band’s 2013 album Days Are Gone. Something to Tell You was produced with Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam Batamanglii.

Haim previously shared a live version of “Right Now,” as well as a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed one-take music video of the band playing in a studio.

Look for the band on Saturday Night Live on May 13, with host Melissa McCarthy.

Check out the track list for Something to Tell You below:

1. “Want You Back”

2. “Nothing’s Wrong”

3. “Little of Your Love”

4. “Ready for You”

5. “Something to Tell You”

6. “You Never Knew”

7. “Kept Me Crying”

8. “Found it in Silence”

9. “Walking Away”

10. “Right Now”

11. “Night So Long”