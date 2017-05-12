Ben & Jerry’s Debut Bob Marley Ice Cream

By Robyn Collins

Ben & Jerry’s is honoring the memory of late reggae icon Bob Marley on the 36th anniversary of his death with a new ice cream flavor, One Love.

The flavor was created in partnership with the Marley family, according to a press release. In a video announcing the latest treat in a long line of special flavors, Jeff Furman, board member at the conscious ice cream company says, “I mean, the words ‘one love, one heart,’ that touches everybody in every language. That’s very connected to the kind of company we want to be. We don’t do it through music, we do it through ice cream.”



Related: Lost Bob Marley Recordings Restored

A portion of proceeds from the limited-batch banana ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs will benefit a youth empowerment program in Jamaica, One Love Camp.

Phish (Phish Food), Elton John (Goodbye Yellow Brickle Road), Queen (Bohemian Raspberry), Jerry Garcia (Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Cherry Garcia), Dave Matthews Band (One Sweet Whirled and Magic Brownies), Willie Nelson (Country Peach Cobbler), Barenaked Ladies (If I Had $1,000,000) Guster (Getting Down), the Bonnaroo Festival (Coffee Caramel Buzz), England’s Glastonbury festival (Glastonberry) band John Lennon (Imagine Whirled Peace), are other musical acts and events that have been honored by the Ice Cream company.

Last year, Ben & Jerry’s unveiled Satisfy My Bowl, a banana ice cream with caramel and cookie swirls with chocolatey peace signs, to honor the 30th anniversary of Marley’s Legend album.