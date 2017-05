Today on the show, a school of Great White sharks were found swimming along the coastline of Southern Nevada; listener, Travis, was victorious in the Movie Quote Quiz; The Rock revealed in an interview that he may one day run for president; a Kansas mom claimed she was humiliated and shamed after forced to pee in a cup on a United flight but United has come out and denied those claim; and a woman’s skin “melts off” after alleged medication saying it felt like she was on fire.

Full Show Here: