Blink-182 Release New Track ‘Wildfire’

By Abby Hassler

Fans don’t have to wait much longer before Blink-182 drops their California deluxe edition on May 19. With little more than a week away from its release, the band debuted the new track, “Wildfire.”

Blink posted the new single with the quirky caption, “Think of your favorite song from Enema of the State. Now think of your favorite song from California. Now imagine them falling in love and starting a family of their own. That’s what this song is.”

Listen to “Wildfire” below.