Metallica Stadium Tour by the Numbers

Metallica kick off their WorldWired Tour tonight (May 10) in Baltimore, MD.

Related: Metallica to Release ‘Live at Webster Hall’ Album

In honor of the first date, the band has released some numbers pertinent to the tour logistics, which are pretty cool. For example, the band will bring over 50k guitar picks to cover their 27 shows.

Without further ado, here is Metallica’s stadium tour by the numbers:

3 days takes to build the entire WorldWired Tour stage production in each stadium.

15 high definition IMAG cameras filming the show which will require 3,450 feet of Triax cable, 16 KiPro recorders and 2 TB of space each show to archive for safe keeping and for our fans to view later.

48 trucks carrying 1.5 million pounds of steel and staging materials from city to city.

470 light fixtures and spotlights which give a whole new meaning to “Hit The Lights.”

41,158 sets of strings being played through countless riffs during the 27 shows.

54,000 guitar picks carried to accommodate what is being played and handed out to fans.

Check out Metallica’s full run of tour dates below.

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Never miss a tour date from Metallica with Eventful.