Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 05-10-2017 / “Effing Heck”

It’s Whiskey Wednesday featuring Russell’s Reserve 10 year!

American Idol is returning this time to ABC. Sylvia admitted she auditioned for the show with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and sang a piece — the guys weren’t totally impressed. Qantas Airways’ CEO gets a pie to the face and we have the audio of the CEO saying, “Effing Heck!”. A man divorced his wife for sharing photos of her food on Snapchat. Under Islamic Law, all he needed to do was say divorce three times. Plus our Question of the Day: What fashion trend do you just got get? (emo, crocs, mom jeans, etc).

Full Show Here: