Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 05-10-2017 / “Effing Heck”

May 10, 2017 11:25 AM

It’s Whiskey Wednesday featuring Russell’s Reserve 10 year!

American Idol is returning this time to ABC. Sylvia admitted she auditioned for the show with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and sang a piece — the guys weren’t totally impressed. Qantas Airways’ CEO gets a pie to the face and we have the audio of the CEO saying, “Effing Heck!”. A man divorced his wife for sharing photos of her food on Snapchat. Under Islamic Law, all he needed to do was say divorce three times. Plus our Question of the Day: What fashion trend do you just got get? (emo, crocs, mom jeans, etc).

Full Show Here:

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live