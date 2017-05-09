Brendon Urie Shares Photos of His ‘Kinky Boots’ Broadway Footwear

By Annie Reuter

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco will make his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots later this month. During a recent costume fitting for the musical, the singer revealed his pumped up kicks for the show.

“It just became so real,” he says while looking at his new pair of red stiletto boots. In another shot, Urie is standing tall in his new set of heels with the ever-appropriate caption “Pumped up kicks.”

Urie will play the role of Charlie Price in the Broadway musical from May 26-Aug. 6. Upon announcing his new gig, the singer revealed that he is a big fan of the production.

“I’m thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company,” Urie said. “I’m a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast.”

It just became so real. @kinkybootsbway A post shared by Panic! At The Disco (@panicatthedisco) on May 8, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT