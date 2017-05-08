A Perfect Circle Provides Album Update

By Hayden Wright

A Perfect Circle fans rejoiced when the band announced they were working on a new album in March—but that looks like it won’t arrive until next year. At the time, the album was slated for a Spring 2017 release but the band’s Twitter account shot down that deadline—as well as hope for a new Tool album this year.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, “Hearing rumours of a potential new @aperfectcircle album later this year # PleaseBeTrue.”

The verified account for A Perfect Circle wrote back: “Not true.”

Another fan decided to look on the bright side—if there’s no Perfect Circle album coming in 2017, maybe that means there’s a new Tool album dropping this year.

A Perfect Circle’s account gave the same terse response: “Not true.”

Looks like fans of both bands will have to keep waiting.

