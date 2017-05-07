Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 05/07/2017

May 7, 2017 3:55 PM By Pauly
If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)

2 Blondie “Long Time” (X-Effect Debut)

3 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

4 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”

6 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)

7 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket”

9 Carousel Kings “Bad Habit” (playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)

10 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel” (X-Effect Debut)

11 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

12 Ron Gallo “Young Landy, You’re Scaring Me” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

14 Father John Misty “Total Entertainment Forever” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/12)

15 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/24 w/ Pepper)

16 New Politics “One Of Us” (from Studio X performance)

17 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “In The End” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Ekoh “Vegas” (Local Effect Debut / Ekoh’s remix of The Chainsmokers “Paris”)

1 The Districts “Ordinary Day” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

2 The Wild Now “Afterglow” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 The New Pornographers “High Ticket Attractions” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Between Kings “The Escape” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)”

6 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

7 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 The Kooks “Be Who You Are” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)

10 Flogging Molly “Reptiles (We Woke Up)”

11 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

12 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

