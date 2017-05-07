If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)
2 Blondie “Long Time” (X-Effect Debut)
3 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)
4 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”
6 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)
7 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket”
9 Carousel Kings “Bad Habit” (playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)
10 MAKO “Let Go Of The Wheel” (X-Effect Debut)
11 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”
12 Ron Gallo “Young Landy, You’re Scaring Me” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)
14 Father John Misty “Total Entertainment Forever” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/12)
15 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/24 w/ Pepper)
16 New Politics “One Of Us” (from Studio X performance)
17 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “In The End” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Ekoh “Vegas” (Local Effect Debut / Ekoh’s remix of The Chainsmokers “Paris”)
1 The Districts “Ordinary Day” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
2 The Wild Now “Afterglow” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
3 The New Pornographers “High Ticket Attractions” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Between Kings “The Escape” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)”
6 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
7 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 The Kooks “Be Who You Are” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)
10 Flogging Molly “Reptiles (We Woke Up)”
11 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
12 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights”
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
