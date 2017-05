Yes, tickets to see Linkin Park at their special album day release show as part of SPF 2017 are sold out — but thankfully, we’ve got the hookup for this incredible show set for May 19th at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. All week long, listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this once in a lifetime show…and did we mention it’s sold out?

Wanna be the first to know about X107.5 events, contests and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!