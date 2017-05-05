Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 05-05-2017 / Cincooo de Mayooooo

May 5, 2017 10:59 AM

Happy Cinco de Mayo! We didn’t have any tequila on hand but we had Beer for Breakfast featuring Founders All Day IPA.

Today on the show, Mahoney was once again victorious in Salty or Sexy Spanish Lessons with Sylvia. If you’re still not sure what to get mom for Mother’s Day, KFC just released a steamy romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders in a Fabio-esque pose and a woman is shot by a stray bullet during a Cardinals game. Plus the we play the Blooper Reel and share our top five favorite audios of the week in Friday Five.

Full Show Here:

