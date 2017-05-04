Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

MJ’s Double Stack – Beastie Boy MCA Day Tribute

May 4, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: #MCADay, Adam MCA Yauch, Beastie Boys, check your head 25th anniversary, ill communication, May the 4th, MJRadioDiva, nicole cherry, so what'cha want, time to get ill

May 4th isn’t just Star Wars Day, it’s also a day to pay tribute Beastie Boy MCA.

Adam “MCA” Yauch: musician, artist, director, activist, father, husband, humanitarian, skater, scientist, Beastie Boy and all-around amazing human. Today marks 5 Years since he passed after his 3 year battle with throat cancer..he was 47. Yauch sat out the Beastie Boys’ induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just  a month prior to his passing. The Beastie Boys had not performed live since the summer of 2009 after he was diagnosed….but his light still shines bright and his music will always live on.

Today I rocked a song off  Licensed to Ill, in 1986; it was the biggest-selling rap album of the decade and the first to reach Number One on the Billboard chart & a song to celebrate their 25th anniversary of their masterpiece. Check Your Head,. Click here to see which songs I used for the TRIBUTE. 

 

Listen Live