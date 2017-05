On the show today, Brad Pitt admits his “professional drinking” helped rip his family apart, Stephen Hawking warns we have 100 years to leave earth, we have audio of Jimmy Fallon’s edit of Star Wars into singing Smash Mouth’s “All Star”, Bossy Rossy came into the studio and his second nickname might be “Bill O’Rossy”, plus our Question of the Day: have you ever been scammed?

