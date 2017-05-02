Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

X107.5 Is Looking For LAS VEGAS BANDS To Be In The Local Effect On Sunday During The X-Effect!

May 2, 2017 8:01 PM By Pauly
Listeners to X107.5’s The X-Effect, 10p-Midnight on Sunday nights are used to hearing Vegas artists showcased in the Local Effect. But has YOUR BAND been featured??? 

 ***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? Email a bio (band members, what you play, ages), Social Media info & “radio friendly” MP3 to pauly@kxte.com or drop off a demo for Pauly (attn X-Effect) to 7255 S. Tenaya Way 9-5 M-F.

THIS IS A GREAT WAY TO GET NOTICED! You never know who is listening or checking out this website and you know you want more gigs, fans… and most of all, EXPOSURE!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Did you already submit your material? Did I already put you in the Local Effect Spotlight? Well, stay in touch. Send updates, new show dates, line-up changes, new songs, etc. If anything, let me know you’re still a band & I’ll get you back in the spotlight soon! Thanks.

