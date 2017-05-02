Rise Against Video Deemed ‘Anti-Government,’ Permit Pulled

Rise Against had a video shoot scheduled for their new single “The Violence,” but things didn’t go as planned.

The band posted a lengthy message to their official Facebook page, detailing the ordeal.

Related: Deftones, Rise Against Announce 2017 Tour Dates

“As we prepare for the June 9th release of our new record Wolves, we planned to shoot a video for the first single of that record “The Violence.” The song talks about whether violence is an inevitability of the human condition, or whether it’s a choice we make, and therefore, can reject,” the post begins.

“The video would attempt to distill this concept. Our director approached us with the idea of filming in a field full of the Presidential busts (basically the giant concrete heads of Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington, etc). Our permit to shoot the video was initially granted but subsequently pulled by the board of directors who oversee the location. The reason? They decided we were ‘anti-government.'”

“We found this location compelling as the President heads represent power on both sides of the aisle. Rise Against has unapologetically spoken truth to power.”

Read the full post below.