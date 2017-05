Today on the show, a listener called in to tell us that his sister is also in prison and knows our OG prison pen pals, Courtney and Nicole! Speaking of our OG prison pens pals, they sent us mail. Johnny Depp must undergo mental evaluation for his spending habits, a Taiwanese baseball announcer makes an epic call on a Manny Ramirez home run, plus listener, Carlos, was victorious in the Movie Quote Quiz!

Full Show Here: