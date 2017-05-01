Mastondon’s Brent Hinds’ Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage

By Hayden Wright

Near the end of a Birmingham, Alabama show this weekend, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds promised attendees the “coolest encore” ever. Then he invited his girlfriend Raísa on stage, knelt down on one knee and asked her to marry him — a proposal she quickly accepted.

“Hey, you guys want to see the coolest encore ever in your whole life? Hey Raísa, come here,” he said. “Will you marry me?”

“What just happened?” drummer Brann Dailor asked. The entire evening was a family affair for Hinds, an Alabama native. His grandmother came onstage to dance along during “Ancient Kingdom,” which Raísa documented on Instagram.

See some footage from the monumental evening here: