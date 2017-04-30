If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 The Wild Now “Afterglow” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Father John Misty “Total Entertainment Forever” (X-Effect Debut / playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/12)
3 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
4 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/24 w/ Pepper)
5 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights” (X-Effect Debut)
6 POP ETC “Routine”
7 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket”
9 Carousel Kings “Bad Habit” (X-Effect Debut / playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)
10 Between Kings “The Escape” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)
12 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)
14 Skating Polly ft Louise & Nina from Veruca Salt “Louder In Outer Space” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Perfume Genius “Slip Away” (X-Effect Debut)
16 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Almost Awake “Skeleton” (LIVE in studio)
LOCAL – Almost Awake “Cloud Walker” (Local Effect Debut / playing The Church 5/5)
1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
2 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
3 Chicano Batman “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Flogging Molly “Reptiles (We Woke Up)”
5 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)”
6 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)
7 The Districts “Ordinary Day” (X-Effect Debut)
8 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”
9 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 The New Pornographers “High Ticket Attractions” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)
12 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!