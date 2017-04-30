Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 04/30/2017

April 30, 2017 9:20 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 The Wild Now “Afterglow” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Father John Misty “Total Entertainment Forever” (X-Effect Debut / playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/12)

3 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

4 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 10/24 w/ Pepper)

5 The Afghan Whigs “Arabian Heights” (X-Effect Debut)

6 POP ETC “Routine”

7 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket”

9 Carousel Kings “Bad Habit” (X-Effect Debut / playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)

10 Between Kings “The Escape” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)

12 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

13 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (playing Hard Rock Pool 7/27)

14 Skating Polly ft Louise & Nina from Veruca Salt “Louder In Outer Space” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Perfume Genius “Slip Away” (X-Effect Debut)

16 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

Las Vegas’ Almost Awake w/ X107.5’s Pauly Kover

LOCAL – Almost Awake “Skeleton” (LIVE in studio)

LOCAL – Almost Awake “Cloud Walker” (Local Effect Debut / playing The Church 5/5)

Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

2 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 Chicano Batman “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Flogging Molly “Reptiles (We Woke Up)”

5 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)”

6 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Life Is Beautiful Festival 9/22-24)

7 The Districts “Ordinary Day” (X-Effect Debut)

8 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

9 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 The New Pornographers “High Ticket Attractions” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)

12 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

