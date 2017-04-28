Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Win Tickets to Deftones, Rise Against All Week Long!

April 28, 2017 9:13 AM
contest, Deftones, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Rise Against, X107.5

Downtown Vegas is about to get even more hardcore when rock heroes Rise Against and Deftones come to town. This marks the first time the two bands have ever toured together — and we’re giving away tickets to the July 8 show at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center all week long (May 1-5).

Don’t miss a chance to see Rise Against play the punishing songs off their chart-topping latest album The Black Market and Deftones crank up the volume on the beautifully aggressive music that has helped them sell over 10 million albums throughout their career. The show also features special guests Thrice and Frank Iero.  Get your tickets now!

