Portugal. The Man Drop ‘Number One’ Music Video

April 28, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: portugal. the man

By Abby Hassler

Portugal. The Man have released their newest single, “Number One,” and a companion video off their upcoming album Woodstock, which will arrive June 16.

The video features little children seemingly standing in front of a flashing screen with mesmerized faces.

This track follows the release of the band’s earlier single, “Feel It Still,” which recently earned a number one slot on the Billboard airplay chart for the Adult Alternative Songs airplay ranking.

Fans can preorder Woodstock starting today, where they will receive an instant download of this latest single, “Number One.”

Watch the music video below.

