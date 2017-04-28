Metallica Offer to Replace Cover Band’s Stolen Instruments

By Hayden Wright

After a gig in Portland, Oregon, Metallica cover band Blistered Earth revealed that a massive amount of their equipment was stolen. Perhaps that’s a hazard of touring on the road, but it’s left them without the means to continue performing. The band shared their experience on social media and with local news outlets, including a manifest of equipment that went missing after the show.

“The average person wouldn’t realize how common it is or how much of a target a band is when they’re on the road,” said drummer Shawn Murphy. “You’re a stranger in a strange land, basically. People know that and they can take advantage.”

Despite the personal and sentimental value of the stolen instruments, Blistered Earth needed instruments for purely practical reasons. That’s when their idols, the guys of Metallica, came to the rescue. A spokesman for the metal legends reached out to Blistered Earth to determine what was stolen so they could take care of it.

“It’s pretty cool that [Metallica] decided to do that,” Murphy told Oregon Live. It’s a pretty nice gesture.”