Chvrches Share ‘Down Side of Me’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Chvrches’ “Down Side of Me” was originally written for their album Every Eye Open, but they recorded a new version for a Planned Parenthood benefit compilation. The live recording supports 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, a collection of vinyl records and digital singles that raise funds for the reproductive health organization. Bjork, Bon Iver and others have also contributed music.

To promote the new rendition, Chvrches released a video directed by actress Kristen Stewart. It’s a close-up montage of faces, fingers and instruments during a studio session. Lauren Mayberry said that in their new context, the lyrics relate to protecting women’s health care.

“‘Down Side Of Me’ was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole,” she said. “We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests—and if they aren’t then, they should be challenged and held to account. ‘I’ll believe that you’re all that you said you would be.’”

