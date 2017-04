Haim Release New Single ‘Right Now,’ Announce New Album

By Hayden Wright

As promised, Haim dropped new music from their upcoming studio album today. It’s a mournful, scathing single called “Right Now,” which puts a former lover on blast. And there’s a video for the track.

Related: Haim to Fans: ‘You Don’t Even Know What’s Coming for You’

In the clip directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Magnolia), the camera scans the trio of sisters performing the song in studio booths. One day after Jonathan Demme’s death, the live feeling recalls his studio-centric “The Perfect Kiss” video for New Order.

The cut is the first single from the band’s new studio album Something to Tell You, which will be released on July 7.

Watch the video for “Right Now” here: