Gorillaz Share Footage of Band Recording ‘We Got the Power’ with Noel Gallagher

By Robyn Collins

Animated band, Gorillaz, have shared footage of themselves recording their new single, “We Got The Power,” with Noel Gallagher – as well as a clip of them performing it live.

The group, which will release its new album, Humanz, tomorrow (April 28), has taken to social media to share highlights from the making of the record.

The latest shows Noel Gallagher (ex-Oasis) the former Britpop rival of Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn (Blur), recording guitar and vocals for the track, which also featured Savages‘ Jehnny Beth on vocals.

Telekom Electronic Beats have shared official live footage from the band’s comeback gig at London’s Printworks, showing Albarn, Gallagher, Beth, and synth legend Jean-Michel Jarre performing the song.

The pair have called their collaboration a “victory lap for Britpop.” They revealed that they almost collaborated again on Noel Gallagher’s new solo album, and discussed what Gallagher’s brother and Oasis vocalist Liam might think about them working together. Noel replied, “Listen, nobody gives a f— what Liam thinks about anything.”

Noel will be appearing with the Gorillaz at their upcoming ‘Demonz Dayz’ Festival at Dreamland in Margate in June.

The former Oasis guitarist has been working on his third album with the High Flying Birds, the follow-up to 2015’s Chasing Yesterday, with producer David Holmes.

Last week there were reports that Gem Archer had joined the High Flying Birds. Noel will launch a UK and European tour in July to support U2 for the anniversary of The Joshua Tree – something that Liam attacked him for, accusing him of ‘brown-nosing’ the band, reported NME.