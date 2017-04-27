Foster the People Drop 3 New Singles, Summer Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

After weeks of hinting new music, Foster the People just released three new tracks off their upcoming third studio album.

The three new singles are: “Pay The Man,” “Doing It for the Money” and “S.H.C.” While the record’s release date is not yet known, the band intends to play some of their new material on tour this summer.

Foster the People launches their tour May 26 in San Diego and will end up in Montreal this August. Along the way, the band will perform at a number of festivals, including Osheaga and Lollapalooza.

Listen to the new singles below followed the band’s newly announced summer tour dates.

Foster The People Tour 2017 Dates

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

05/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor

06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/07 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival