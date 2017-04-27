Blink-182 Release Aggressive New Track ‘6/8’

By Abby Hassler

Blink-182 thinks their latest track off their upcoming deluxe edition of California is their “strangest song” yet. The band released “6/8” today (April 27) ahead of the record’s May 12 release date.

Related: Muse, Gorillaz, Blink-182 to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas

The band took to social media to describe their latest single, writing, “This is the strangest song blink have ever recorded. It’s in 6/8 time. It’s aggressive & one of our favorites from the deluxe because of it.”

The deluxe edition tracklisting features 11 new songs. The original album came out in July last year.

Check out Blink’s latest below.