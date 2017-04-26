Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 04-26-2017 / That Was … ImPECKable

Day 3 of Missing Mahoney. We’re pretty sure he’s not coming in this week. On today’s show, Nordstrum is being ridiculed on social media for selling a $425 pair of jeans that are stained with fake mud. Speaking of overpriced products, Gwenyth Paltrow has launched a gardening shop — the “recommended” set will cost you $1, 524. We learned that Sylvia wouldn’t be the greatest of villains by man are her puns on point and a few listeners got on the pun train! Plus our Question of the day: Is having relations with a robot considered cheating?

