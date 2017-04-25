Dave Grohl Interviews His Mom about Her New Book, Shares Funny Stories

By Hayden Wright

Dave Grohl has affectionately promoted his mom Virginia’s new book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. At the LA Times Festival of Books, the Foo Fighters frontman sat down with her to discuss raising a rock star and writing the book. Dave recalled listening to Slayer and other hard rock acts as a kid, and Virginia said she tried to diversify his listening habits.

“We would go to the summer festivals — We’d go hear the Four Tops and the Temptations, and Aretha Franklin. We’d listen to all of it.”

Virginia discussed networking with other rock star moms both socially and for the writing of her book. Specifically, she discussed getting to know Rush bassist Geddy Lee’s mom Mary, a Holocaust survivor whose story is included in From Cradle to Stage.

“She’s a magnificent person. Actually, our whole family became friends.” Dave discussed a surreal night in Toronto where Mary and Virginia watched from the side of the stage in folding chairs.

Watch the charming mother-son discussion here: