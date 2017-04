Day 2 of Missing Mahoney. We’re pretty sure he is protesting Bossy Rossy. Today on the show, though, a man showed commitment to his Bud Ice Premium by running into a burning building to save his beer and Burt Reynolds regrets his bear skin rug nude photoshoot after 40+ years. Plus Dave is victorious in Sexy or Salty Spanish Lessons with Sylvia and apparently his crutch word is “apparently”.

